Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Caribbean Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
Caribbean Utilities Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of CUPUF opened at $14.01 on Thursday. Caribbean Utilities has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $14.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.15.
About Caribbean Utilities
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Caribbean Utilities
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Is It Time to Lock in Profits on These 3 Overbought Stocks?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- GigaCloud Technology Launches BaaS for B2B Marketplace Platform
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Abercrombie & Fitch First Quarter Earnings Surge to New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Caribbean Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribbean Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.