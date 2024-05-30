Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Caribbean Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Caribbean Utilities Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CUPUF opened at $14.01 on Thursday. Caribbean Utilities has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $14.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.15.

About Caribbean Utilities

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Grand Cayman. The company generates electricity using diesel with 166 megawatts total installed capacity. It also operates nine transformer substations with approximately 436 miles of land-based high voltage transmission and distribution lines and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cables.

