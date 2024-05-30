Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 186,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,624,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYD. First United Bank & Trust raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

HYD stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,194 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1942 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

