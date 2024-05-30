Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 312.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 345,281 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $41,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 592.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,857,000 after buying an additional 1,244,785 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,674,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,819 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,048,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,261,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,586,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,964,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,573,847. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $92.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.06.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

