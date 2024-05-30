Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,035 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Klaviyo were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Klaviyo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KVYO traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.14. The company had a trading volume of 997,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,022. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.34.

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.08 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Klaviyo news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $320,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Landon Edmond sold 3,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $85,611.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,117.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $320,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KVYO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Klaviyo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

