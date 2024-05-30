Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 163.6% from the April 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Capricorn Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS CRNCY traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.78. 817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,515. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91. Capricorn Energy has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $7.67.

Capricorn Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.0198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st.

About Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

