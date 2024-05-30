Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. Capri had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Capri Price Performance

Shares of Capri stock opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.83 and a 200 day moving average of $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.08. Capri has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $54.52.

Get Capri alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capri in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

About Capri

(Get Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.