Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Canadian Banc Price Performance

Shares of TSE BK traded up C$0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.20. 89,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,791. The company has a market cap of C$303.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.27. Canadian Banc has a 1 year low of C$9.28 and a 1 year high of C$13.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Get Canadian Banc alerts:

About Canadian Banc

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Canadian Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies engaged in the banking sector. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX Financial Index.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.