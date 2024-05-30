Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Canadian Banc Price Performance
Shares of TSE BK traded up C$0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.20. 89,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,791. The company has a market cap of C$303.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.27. Canadian Banc has a 1 year low of C$9.28 and a 1 year high of C$13.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 2.23.
About Canadian Banc
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Banc
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.