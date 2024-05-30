Cameron Breitner Purchases 750,000 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) Director Cameron Breitner bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,355,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

NASDAQ WOOF traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,271,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,572,574. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $962.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.27. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $9.74.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,208,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,554 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 73.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,225,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,988 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at about $4,091,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 157.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,066,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 652,080 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 113.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 862,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 459,257 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.70 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.