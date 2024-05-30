Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Up to $37.94

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.94, but opened at $38.93. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $38.92, with a volume of 36,787 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CALT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CALT

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.74). Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 160.87% and a negative net margin of 40.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.