Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Calix from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get Calix alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CALX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calix

Calix Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 13,787.5% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 194.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Calix by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Calix by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $33.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.97 and a 200 day moving average of $36.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 107.71 and a beta of 1.72. Calix has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $53.90.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $226.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.01 million. Calix had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 6.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Calix will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calix

(Get Free Report

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.