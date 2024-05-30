Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.50.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Calix from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on CALX
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calix
Calix Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $33.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.97 and a 200 day moving average of $36.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 107.71 and a beta of 1.72. Calix has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $53.90.
Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $226.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.01 million. Calix had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 6.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Calix will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Calix
Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Calix
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Determining Your Risk Tolerance – A Comprehensive Guide
- What are earnings reports?
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like NVIDIA Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.