Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,100 shares, an increase of 547.1% from the April 30th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 937,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calidi Biotherapeutics
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calidi Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Calidi Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in Calidi Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLDI shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Calidi Biotherapeutics from $11.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Calidi Biotherapeutics from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.
Calidi Biotherapeutics Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI opened at $0.24 on Thursday. Calidi Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $13.79.
Calidi Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing allogeneic stem cell-based platforms to potentiate and deliver oncolytic viruses to cancer patients in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising CLD-101, which is in phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of high grade glioma; CLD-101, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent high grade glioma; CLD-201, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, such as triple-negative breast cancer, metastatic/unresectable melanoma, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, advanced soft tissue sarcoma, and advanced basal cell carcinoma; and CLD-400, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of lung cancer and metastatic solid tumors.
