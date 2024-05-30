Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.200-1.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $716.4 million-$723.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $712.4 million. Caleres also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.300-4.600 EPS.

Caleres Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAL traded down $1.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.04. 46,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,907. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average is $34.20.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Caleres had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Caleres will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAL. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caleres presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mark A. Schmitt sold 18,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $753,476.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,235.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $980,601.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,993,514.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Schmitt sold 18,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $753,476.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,235.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,790 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,538 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

