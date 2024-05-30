Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-4% yr/yr to ~$716-723 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $716.95 million. Caleres also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.300-4.600 EPS.

Caleres Price Performance

Caleres stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.01. 125,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 2.01. Caleres has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average is $34.20.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Caleres had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

CAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Caleres in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caleres

In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 6,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $254,289.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,668 shares in the company, valued at $9,445,636.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 21,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $795,512.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,897 shares in the company, valued at $8,510,056.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 6,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $254,289.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,668 shares in the company, valued at $9,445,636.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,790 shares of company stock worth $4,728,538 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

