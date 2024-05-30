Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.300-4.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion. Caleres also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.30-4.60 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caleres presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Get Caleres alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caleres

Caleres Stock Performance

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $36.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 2.01. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average of $34.20.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Caleres had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Caleres will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 6,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $254,289.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,668 shares in the company, valued at $9,445,636.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 6,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $254,289.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,668 shares in the company, valued at $9,445,636.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,167 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,179. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,790 shares of company stock worth $4,728,538. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

(Get Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.