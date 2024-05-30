C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading 11.8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 11.8% on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $23.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. C3.ai traded as high as $27.93 and last traded at $26.74. 16,689,806 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 6,693,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.92.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AI. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities raised C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in C3.ai during the third quarter worth about $25,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average of $27.11.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.92 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 29.60% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

