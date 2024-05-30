C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading 11.8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 11.8% on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $23.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. C3.ai traded as high as $27.93 and last traded at $26.74. 16,689,806 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 6,693,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.92.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AI. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities raised C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average of $27.11.
C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.92 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 29.60% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.
