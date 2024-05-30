C29 Metals Limited (ASX:C29) Insider Jamie Myers Buys 500,000 Shares

C29 Metals Limited (ASX:C29 – Get Free Report) insider Jamie Myers purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,000.00 ($24,000.00).

Jamie Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Jamie Myers 3,000,000 shares of C29 Metals stock.

C29 Metals Stock Performance

C29 Metals Company Profile

C29 Metals Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Mayfield project located in Queensland; the Sampson Tank project located in New South Wales; the Torrens project located in South Australia; and the Stadlers project situated in Paraburdoo, Western Australia.

