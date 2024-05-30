C29 Metals Limited (ASX:C29) Insider Jamie Myers Buys 500,000 Shares

C29 Metals Limited (ASX:C29 – Get Free Report) insider Jamie Myers purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,000.00 ($24,000.00).
Jamie Myers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 14th, Jamie Myers 3,000,000 shares of C29 Metals stock.
C29 Metals Stock Performance
C29 Metals Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than C29 Metals
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for C29 Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C29 Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.