Burlington Stores Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 9,042 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 87% compared to the average volume of 4,831 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $209.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.70.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

BURL traded up $35.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $235.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,065,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,301. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.65 and its 200-day moving average is $192.57. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $241.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,542.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in Burlington Stores by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,394,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,986,000 after purchasing an additional 111,526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,227,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,092,000 after purchasing an additional 226,804 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,684,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,066,000 after buying an additional 12,238 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 300.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,034,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,135,000 after buying an additional 775,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,427,000 after buying an additional 100,823 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

