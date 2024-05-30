BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIIW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 54.3% from the April 30th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
BurgerFi International Stock Performance
NASDAQ BFIIW remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,501. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. BurgerFi International has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.21.
About BurgerFi International
