BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIIW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 54.3% from the April 30th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

BurgerFi International Stock Performance

NASDAQ BFIIW remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,501. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. BurgerFi International has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.21.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants under BurgerFi and Anthony's brand name in the United States. It operates through BurgerFi and Anthony's segments. The company's restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine; and pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

