BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW) Short Interest Up 330.0% in May

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 330.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
BTC Digital Price Performance
Shares of BTCTW stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.02. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,681. BTC Digital has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.
About BTC Digital
