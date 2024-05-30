BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW) Short Interest Up 330.0% in May

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 330.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BTC Digital Price Performance

Shares of BTCTW stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.02. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,681. BTC Digital has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.

About BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. engages in the cryptocurrency/bitcoin mining business. It also engages in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

