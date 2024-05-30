BRP (DOOO) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. BRP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-6.110 EPS and its FY25 guidance at CAD7.25-8.25 EPS.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.12). BRP had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 120.39%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. On average, analysts expect BRP to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BRP stock opened at $65.20 on Thursday. BRP has a 12-month low of $57.15 and a 12-month high of $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1545 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.83%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOOO. TheStreet downgraded shares of BRP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of BRP from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of BRP from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.78.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

