Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

NYSE:BRO traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.33. 1,483,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,596. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $91.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.29 and a 200 day moving average of $79.87.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brown & Brown

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,355,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,482,223,000 after purchasing an additional 203,105 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,718,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,113,347,000 after buying an additional 392,250 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,236,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,360,000 after buying an additional 29,514 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,663,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,285,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,620,000 after buying an additional 130,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

