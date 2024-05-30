Brookstone Value Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMV) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Brookstone Value Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Brookstone Value Stock ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Brookstone Value Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
BAMV stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,427. The company has a market capitalization of $74.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.77. Brookstone Value Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $23.97 and a 12 month high of $30.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.56.
About Brookstone Value Stock ETF
