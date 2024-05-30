Brookstone Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Brookstone Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2718 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Brookstone Dividend Stock ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Brookstone Dividend Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of BAMD traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.13. The stock had a trading volume of 16,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,986. Brookstone Dividend Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The company has a market capitalization of $74.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.58.

Brookstone Dividend Stock ETF Company Profile

The Brookstone Dividend Stock ETF (BAMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects income-producing US stocks or ETFs based on external and internal research. It selects both mid- to large-cap securities. BAMD was launched on Sep 28, 2023 and is issued by Brookstone.

