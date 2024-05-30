Brokerages Set PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Target Price at $32.27

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.45.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Argus raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in PPL by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in PPL by 6.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 171,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in PPL in the third quarter worth $2,412,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in PPL by 13.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,390,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.18 on Friday. PPL has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $29.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average is $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PPL will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

