Brokerages Set FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Target Price at $186.00

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FSV shares. StockNews.com lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on FirstService from $196.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on FirstService in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get FirstService alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FSV

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstService

FirstService Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 152.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 2.8% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 218,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in FirstService by 68.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 27,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in FirstService by 7.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 347,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,589,000 after purchasing an additional 25,353 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $141.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. FirstService has a 1-year low of $134.77 and a 1-year high of $171.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.21 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.42.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). FirstService had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Equities analysts predict that FirstService will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 49.51%.

About FirstService

(Get Free Report

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.