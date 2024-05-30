Brokerages Set FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Target Price at $186.00

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.00.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FSV shares. StockNews.com lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on FirstService from $196.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on FirstService in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstService
FirstService Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $141.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. FirstService has a 1-year low of $134.77 and a 1-year high of $171.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.21 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.42.
FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). FirstService had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Equities analysts predict that FirstService will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.
FirstService Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 49.51%.
About FirstService
FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.
Read More
