Brokerages Set Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Target Price at $5.38

Shares of Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.38.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SOL shares. Northland Securities lowered shares of Emeren Group from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 24th. Northland Capmk lowered Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Emeren Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Emeren Group in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Emeren Group Stock Performance

Shares of SOL stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.80. Emeren Group has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $4.28.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.22 million. Emeren Group had a negative net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Emeren Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Emeren Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Emeren Group in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emeren Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Emeren Group by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emeren Group during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Emeren Group by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 59,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,659 shares in the last quarter. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emeren Group

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

