Brokerages Set Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Target Price at $175.86

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

NYSE:DY opened at $180.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.99 and a 200-day moving average of $125.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.37. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $78.42 and a 52 week high of $181.60.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $30,859.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,124.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DY. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 15.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

