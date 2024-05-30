Brokerages Set D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) PT at $157.82

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.82.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,617 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 53.7% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,599,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 390.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,884,000 after acquiring an additional 591,787 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,573 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $141.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

