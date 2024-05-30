Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) to Issue $0.22 Dividend

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, May 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2212 per share on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Britvic Stock Performance
BTVCY opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.75. Britvic has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Britvic Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Britvic
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Is It Time to Lock in Profits on These 3 Overbought Stocks?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- GigaCloud Technology Launches BaaS for B2B Marketplace Platform
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Abercrombie & Fitch First Quarter Earnings Surge to New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.