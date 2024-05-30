Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) to Issue $0.22 Dividend

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, May 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2212 per share on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Britvic Stock Performance

BTVCY opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.75. Britvic has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Get Britvic alerts:

Britvic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.