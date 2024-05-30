Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Trading Up 0.4%

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.45 and last traded at $40.41. Approximately 3,532,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 15,405,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04, a PEG ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.