Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) COO Douglas N. Comings Sells 10,000 Shares

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) COO Douglas N. Comings sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,982.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brinker International Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of EAT traded up $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $69.83. 1,390,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.04. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $70.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 154.29%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 64,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Brinker International by 3,611.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 68.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.12.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

