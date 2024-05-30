Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the April 30th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:BHFAL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.23. 21,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,333. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.43. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $24.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BHFAL Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

