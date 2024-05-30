Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the April 30th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BLIN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.18. 2,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,523. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98. Bridgeline Digital has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 74.05% and a negative net margin of 65.95%. The company had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

