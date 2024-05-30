Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock Price Down 6.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $60.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Braze traded as low as $38.32 and last traded at $38.48. Approximately 165,579 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 799,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.22.

BRZE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Braze presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.24.

Get Braze alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Braze

Insider Activity at Braze

Institutional Trading of Braze

In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $174,817.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,334,321.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $114,672.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,605.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $174,817.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,334,321.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,114 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,997. Company insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Braze during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Braze by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Braze during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,714,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Braze by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 36,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. Braze had a negative return on equity of 28.24% and a negative net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $130.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.