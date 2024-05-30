Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW) Insider David John Newman Buys 26,815 Shares

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) insider David John Newman bought 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $545,953.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bowhead Specialty Trading Down 0.7 %

BOW traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $26.29. The company had a trading volume of 302,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,066. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $26.88.

About Bowhead Specialty

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

