Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW) Insider David John Newman Buys 26,815 Shares

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) insider David John Newman bought 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $545,953.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Bowhead Specialty Trading Down 0.7 %
BOW traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $26.29. The company had a trading volume of 302,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,066. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $26.88.
About Bowhead Specialty
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bowhead Specialty
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Determining Your Risk Tolerance – A Comprehensive Guide
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like NVIDIA Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Bowhead Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowhead Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.