Boston Family Office LLC Trims Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 521,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,531,000 after purchasing an additional 21,522 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $1,152,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI traded up $1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $229.48. 1,527,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,354,023. The company has a market cap of $113.87 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.96. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $241.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.23.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total value of $980,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,947.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $980,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,737 shares of company stock worth $6,998,205. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

