Boston Family Office LLC Sells 820 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 1.3% of Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $17,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $240.65. The company had a trading volume of 454,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,084. The firm has a market cap of $98.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.53 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.67.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,996.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

