Boston Family Office LLC Sells 592 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Boston Family Office LLC cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 84.1% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 82,564 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 37,715 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 624,689 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $60,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 10.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 106,921 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,530,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,384 shares of company stock worth $3,653,916. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.64.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $101.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,997,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,597,370. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

