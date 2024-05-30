Boston Family Office LLC Sells 5,853 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Boston Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,853 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $11,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 8,125.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 133,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 131,470 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 158,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Teradyne by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 85,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 37,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Teradyne by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 448,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,680,000 after acquiring an additional 16,595 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,380 shares of company stock worth $1,214,863. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,684. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.44 and a 200 day moving average of $106.96. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $146.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

