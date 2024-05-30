Boston Family Office LLC Lowers Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Boston Family Office LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at about $140,657,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,075,000 after acquiring an additional 378,922 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,413,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,680,000 after purchasing an additional 376,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 842,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,182,000 after acquiring an additional 367,317 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.7 %

QQQ traded down $3.25 on Thursday, hitting $453.19. 16,717,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,981,074. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $460.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $440.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $423.80.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.