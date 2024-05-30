Boston Family Office LLC Has $7.87 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Boston Family Office LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,143 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,651 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,076,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,089,000 after purchasing an additional 296,182 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,563,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,198,000 after purchasing an additional 784,306 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,419,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,407,000 after purchasing an additional 184,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,270,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,181,000 after purchasing an additional 274,069 shares in the last quarter.

BSV traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.27. 668,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,181. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.45. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

