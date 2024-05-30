Boston Family Office LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDY. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47,016.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,655 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50,563.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 963,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,796,000 after acquiring an additional 961,212 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $39,374,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 560,825.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 67,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,737,000 after acquiring an additional 67,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 143.8% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,545,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter.

MDY traded up $5.45 on Thursday, reaching $539.56. 259,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,718. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $540.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $515.76. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

