Boston Family Office LLC Cuts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,025 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.6% of Boston Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE traded down $26.97 on Thursday, hitting $450.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,372,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,552. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $410.70 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The stock has a market cap of $201.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $484.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $553.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

View Our Latest Report on Adobe

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.