Boston Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 4,200 The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in New York Times by 9.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Times during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on New York Times in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Times currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

New York Times Stock Performance

NYT stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.55. The company had a trading volume of 750,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,009. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.66. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.00.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.97 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at New York Times

In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $253,275.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

