Boston Family Office LLC Buys New Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 38,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 69,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $29,559.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,916.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $29,559.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,916.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CWT stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.67. The stock had a trading volume of 110,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,822. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $1.00. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $270.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWT. StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on California Water Service Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, California Water Service Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

