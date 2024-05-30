Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Boralex Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$32.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41. Boralex has a one year low of C$25.40 and a one year high of C$39.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.50.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.15). Boralex had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of C$315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$262.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 1.0561014 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Boralex to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. CIBC increased their target price on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Boralex from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Boralex

Boralex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.