Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Boralex Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$32.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41. Boralex has a one year low of C$25.40 and a one year high of C$39.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.50.
Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.15). Boralex had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of C$315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$262.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 1.0561014 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Boralex
Boralex Company Profile
Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Boralex
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Is It Time to Lock in Profits on These 3 Overbought Stocks?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- GigaCloud Technology Launches BaaS for B2B Marketplace Platform
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Abercrombie & Fitch First Quarter Earnings Surge to New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.