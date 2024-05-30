Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) PT Raised to $169.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $158.00 to $169.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.36% from the company’s previous close.

BAH has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.78.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $154.53 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $96.10 and a one year high of $164.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 67.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,437.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,227 shares of company stock worth $6,189,532 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.