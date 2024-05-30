Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLGW) Short Interest Up 33.3% in May

Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLGW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Bone Biologics Stock Performance
BBLGW remained flat at $33.50 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average is $12.88. Bone Biologics has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $46.80.
Bone Biologics Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bone Biologics
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Smart for Life Stock is Not a Smart Buy: Target for Short Sellers
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- AMC Entertainment: Time to Take Step Back Into This Meme Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Bone Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bone Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.