Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLGW) Short Interest Up 33.3% in May

Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLGW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Bone Biologics Stock Performance

BBLGW remained flat at $33.50 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average is $12.88. Bone Biologics has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $46.80.

Bone Biologics Company Profile

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

