Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given New C$102.00 Price Target at CIBC

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$91.00 to C$102.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BBD.B. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$101.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$92.20.

BBD.B opened at C$88.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$66.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$56.71. The company has a market cap of C$7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.99. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$39.87 and a 1-year high of C$92.03.

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 28,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$1,962,660.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total value of C$767,039.00. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 28,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$1,962,660.00. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

