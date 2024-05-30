BNB Market Cap Tops $88.28 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One BNB coin can now be bought for $598.19 or 0.00864713 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BNB has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $88.28 billion and approximately $1.72 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About BNB
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,585,404 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,585,454.37121645. The last known price of BNB is 595.95676476 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2172 active market(s) with $1,608,240,063.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
